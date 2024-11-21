Wicked Ending Explained: Going Out On A High Note

Spoilers for "Wicked" follow.

At the outset of the production of the "Wicked" movie, it wasn't entirely clear what director Jon M. Chu and company were planning to do with the daunting prospect of adapting both Gregory Maguire's novel and the stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman to the big screen. Initially conceived and announced as a single film, Chu ended up revealing shortly before principal photography commenced in 2022 that the movie would be split into two parts. Chu stated that the reason for this is because "As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years." Schwartz echoed Chu's sentiments, adding that the song "Defying Gravity," which is the close of the first act in the musical, is "written specifically to bring a curtain down, and whatever scene to follow it without a break just seemed hugely anti-climactic."

Let's hope that such a sentiment of anti-climax doesn't extend to next year's "Wicked: Part Two," which we'll all have to wait for in order to see the second half of this story. At least this first "Wicked" doesn't appear that it will suffer the same actual anti-climactic fate as this year's "Horizon: Part One" has, as the early box office news indicates that "Part One" will be a massive smash. In the meantime, "Wicked" follows in the tradition of other "Part One" films such as "Kill Bill," "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay," and "Dune." That is to say that while this movie on its own doesn't have an actual ending per se, its set up of its central characters, their interpersonal dynamics, and the conflict that arrives during the film's cliffhanger ending is compellingly established. For those familiar with either the novel or the musical, that knowledge will help them wait for "Part Two" to arrive. For the rest of us new to the world of "Wicked" and its revisionist, prequel-like take on "The Wizard of Oz," this article seeks to analyze what the film gives us on its own, as well as speculate what may lay ahead down the Yellow Brick Road.