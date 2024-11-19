Does Wicked: Part One Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

To get right to it: no, "Wicked" does not have any credits scenes to speak of. Everything that Chu has to say in part one of his two-part musical epic is said before the credits begin to roll. So, anyone who needs to make a break for the lobby or use the bathroom can do so once the screen cuts to black without fear of missing out. Simple as that.

Early reactions to "Wicked" have been largely positive ahead of its release. It's poised to be one of the biggest movies of the Thanksgiving season, even though it's opening in theaters directly against "Gladiator II." This musical has excited the masses and it figures to be both a huge hit and a potential awards season contender. It also means that next year's sequel is probably going to have a sizable built-in audience.

"Wicked," like the stage musical that inspired it, is a prequel to the 1939 cinematic classic "The Wizard of Oz." The film centers on Elphaba (Erivo), a young woman who is misunderstood because of her green skin, and Galinda (Grande), a popular, privileged young woman who has yet to discover her true heart. The pair meet at Shiz University in the Land of Oz and forge an unlikely friendship, only for their relationship to reach a crossroads after an encounter with the Wizard of Oz ("Jurassic Park" veteran Jeff Goldblum) sends their lives in very different paths.

The film also stars Jonathan Bailey ("Bridgerton"), Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live"), Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones"), and Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"). "Wicked" hits theaters on November 22, 2024.