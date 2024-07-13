Hollywood's Obsession With 'Part Ones' Is Unhealthy – And There's One Clear Solution

Cinema has a wondrous, unmatched ability to take the dreams, fantasies, fears, and so forth of the artists who make movies and translate them into a medium where they can be shared by millions. Putting a lid on that ability is something one does not want to advocate for. Yet the film industry is a business, so naturally, some restrictions will occur. Fortunately, some of the greatest art of all time has been born of restriction; necessity is the mother of invention, as it were.

However, we are at a point in our cultural and economic status where everything has fallen out of balance. Things feel more restrictive than ever, and while financial backers are squeezing harder, creatives are pushing back and demanding more freedom, not less. A byproduct of this situation is the rise of the multi-part movie.

While the format (which is similar yet notably distinct from a sequel) is not new, the trend has exponentially grown; this year alone sees a plethora of "Part" films being released, from "Dune: Part Two" to "Horizon: An American Saga: Part One." While epic, multi-part cinematic sagas can be incredibly rewarding to watch, they carry with them a worrying gamble: just this week, "Horizon: Part Two," which was scheduled for release in August, was dropped from Warner Bros.' release calendar due to the dismal box office of "Part One", with no new date announced. As such, where multi-part films used to feel creatively daring, they are beginning to resemble television a little too closely, running into the same hedge the medium often does in terms of suddenly stunted narratives.

Fortunately, there's one easy solution to help ease a good deal of this issue: stop treating multi-part films like sequels.