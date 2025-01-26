Wicked: For Good Storyline: What Happens In Act Two Of The Musical

Stop everything if you haven't seen the "Wicked" musical, read Gregory Maguire's novel "Wicked," or just generally don't know anything about what could happen in "Wicked: For Good." Major spoilers lie ahead!!!

At the end of 2024, Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of the Broadway stage musical "Wicked" — which itself is adapted from Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" — released the first half of the story, blowing critics and audiences away and absolutely crushing the box office. Now, fans have to wait until November of this year to see how the story concludes ... but if you have any familiarity with the musical, you might know what's coming.

"Wicked: Part One" introduces us to Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), a young woman who aspires to become a powerful sorceress after she accidentally ends up enrolled at Shiz University with her sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode). There's just one thing about Elphaba that seems to confuse her fellow students: she's green. Despite what she calls her "verdigris," Elphaba eventually becomes best friends with her roommate Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande-Butera) after a seriously rocky start, becomes closer to Prince Fiyero Tigelaar (Jonathan Bailey), and is even invited to meet the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) after impressing Shiz University's Dean of Sorcery, Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). Unfortunately, everything comes crashing down at the end of "Wicked: Part One," when Elphaba realizes the Wizard may not be who he says he is ... and that he and Madam Morrible have a truly horrible plan for her future. So, what can we expect in "Wicked: For Good," the second half of the story?