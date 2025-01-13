Why Nessarose Becomes The Wicked Witch Of The East In The Wizard Of Oz Universe

This article contains potential spoilers for "Wicked: For Good."

The first part of the film adaptation of "Wicked" was a massive success at the box office, a certified fresh title with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and has even become an unexpected darling in the middle of awards season. While plenty have debated the decision to divide the Tony Award-winning musical into two films (this writer is personally in favor of the split), this has given fans plenty of time to speculate about what to expect in "Wicked: For Good." Well, that is, fans who have never read "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," the book by Gregory Maguire that would inspire the stage musical that serves as the basis for the film.

However, as a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz," there are certain things that fans know will be coming following the end of the first "Wicked" film. The Wizard is a charlatan who escapes Oz in his hot air balloon, Elphaba is melted by Dorothy Gale in pursuit of her broom for a way back to Kansas, and perhaps most notably, Dorothy's house is going to get swept up in a tornado and land on top of The Wicked Witch of the East. If you're only familiar with the 1939 film, you know that The Wicked Witch of the East dies, but you likely don't know anything about her. Fortunately, "Wicked: Part One" introduced us all to the tragically beautiful Nessarose, the baby sister of the beautifully tragic Elphaba.

Nessarose is very sweet in "Wicked: Part One," so how in the heck does she become The Wicked Witch of the East? Let's follow the yellow brick road and find out.