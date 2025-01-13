Who Is Elphaba's Real Father In Wicked - Is It The Wizard Of Oz?

This article contains a discussion of sexual assault.

If you don't know the entire plot of the original Broadway musical "Wicked," do not continue along the proverbial yellow brick road! Major spoilers lie ahead!

In "Wicked: Part One" — the first half of Jon M. Chu's epic adaptation of the musical "Wicked," which premiered on Broadway back in 2003 — we're introduced to Elphaba Thropp, a green-skinned young girl who unexpectedly ends up studying magic and sorcery at the prestigious Shiz University. So why is her skin green, and why is she the only character we see in the story with this particular appearance? Is it related to the real identity of her father? Thank you for asking! It sure is!

When we first meet Elphaba's parents Melena and Governor Frexspar Thropp — played by Courtney-Mae Briggs and Andy Nyman, respectively — in the blockbuster movie, they seem happy enough and are expecting their first child ... only to react with abject horror when she emerges from the womb completely green. As a result, Governor Thropp isn't particular kind towards his eldest daughter, preferring the company of his younger child Nessarose (newcomer Marissa Bode), who was born with chronically weak legs after the Governor pressured his wife into drinking potions made with milk flowers to prevent another child with, as Elphaba puts it in one of her songs, "verdigris." (Melena also tragically dies after Nessarose's early and difficult birth.)

The story of how Elphaba turned out green differs in Stephen Schwartz's musical and Gregory Maguire's book — "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," which serves as the source material for the musical — but here's the gist, and here's how we can expect to see this storyline conclude in "Wicked: For Good," the second half of Chu's film.