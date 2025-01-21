The Real Reason Glinda Can't Use Magic In Wicked

Stop your journey down the yellow brick road if you don't yet know the entire story of "Wicked" — there are spoilers ahead!

When we first meet Galinda Upland — played by pop star and actor Ariana Grande-Butera — in Jon M. Chu's epic musical adaptation "Wicked: Part One," she's a new student at Shiz University who's desperate to prove herself, especially to the school's Dean of Sorcery Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). There's just one problem: Galinda doesn't have a particularly strong natural inclination towards sorcery or witchcraft, and to make matters worse, her new roommate, the green-skinned Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), does possess an innate affinity for the magical arts.

So, what's the deal here? Why isn't Galinda, who ultimately restyles her name as Glinda (in honor of Peter Dinklage's Shiz professor Doctor Dillamond, a goat who has trouble with the "uh" sound and is ousted when Oz cruelly cracks down on animals in society), a naturally talented witch — and to that point, how does somebody who apparently can't perform magic become known as Glinda the Good Witch? (At the beginning of "Wicked: Part One," we see the very end of the entire story, where Glinda presides over a group of Ozians celebrating the apparent death of Elphaba, the "Wicked Witch of the West.") Does Glinda ever truly learn to do magic or is it all simply a clever illusion? Here's why Glinda struggles to perform spells in the "Wicked" musical and its film adaptations, and whether or not that changes. (The answer, simply put, is "maybe.")