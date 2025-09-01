How Taylor Swift Really Feels About Her Box Office Flop Cats

Andrew Lloyd Webber is a divisive figure amongst theatergoers. There is an entire generation that considers him the (admittedly tuneful) devil incarnate, a simplistic composer of earworm-y tunes that occupy the space of empty-minded musicals. "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" were excused during Broadway's weird Christian revival in the late 1960s and early 1970s, but Webber hit his creative peak with "Evita." Historically and politically, it's a muddled affair, but Webber and lyricist Tim Rice rouse the audience with one showstopper after another before delivering one of the most astonishing (and, according to the diva d'estime Patti LuPone, difficult-to-sing) musical numbers in the genre's history with "Don't Cry for Me Argentina."

What do you do after a critical and commercial success like "Evita?" Webber parted ways with Rice and decided a full-length musical based on T.S. Eliot's poetry collection "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" was what Broadway needed. He was, inexplicably, right. "Cats" was a Broadway sensation. It was, at one point, the longest running show in the Great White Way's history, a tourism centerpiece that, for many, felt more vital than trips to the Empire State Building, the World Trade Center, or the Statue of Liberty. You hadn't really, truly visited New York City if you left without seeing "Cats." "Saturday Night Live" even did a whole sketch riffing on this.

When I moved to NYC in 1996 to pursue a career in theater, the great playwright Milan Stitt, with whom I worked at the Circle Repertory Company, was constantly exhorting me to hit the TKTS booth and see as much as I could. When I told him I was going to skip "Cats" (because I'd listened to the Original Broadway Cast Recording and found it shallow outside of the show's sole good song, "Memory"), he gasped, replying, "Jeremy, you've got to see 'Cats.' You've got to see what works." Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was seven years old when I bought my reasonably priced ticket for a weeknight performance of this weightless musical.