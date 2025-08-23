Alicia Vikander Has Mixed Feelings About Her Controversial Oscar-Winning Role

Empathy is critical to the creation of art. Donald E. Westlake was not a thief, nor was he an unrepentant killer, but he wrote about the kinds of people who work in these disreputable fields with deliciously savage aplomb. Patrick O'Brien completed 20 novels about the high seas adventures of Jack Aubrey and Stephen Maturin during the Napoleonic Wars, but he apparently knew little about the practical aspects of sailing. And there is no documented evidence that Mary Shelley ever brought a dead body back to life.

It gets tricky, however, when you attempt to imagine the experience of being persecuted for your appearance or beliefs. To paraphrase Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird," you never know a person until you stand in their shoes and walk around for a while, but empathy only gets you so far in understanding what it's like to be discriminated against simply for being you. That's a story that's best told from the perspective of the person facing such viciously ignorant prejudice.

This is especially true for actors. Yes, performers are walking empathy machines, but it's best to cast people who share a character's ethnic/cultural background. And when it comes to portraying people of a particular race or a member of the LGBTQ+ community, there's no excuse for casting a person who lacks the general lived experience of a character — not only because it's obviously the right thing to do, but also because there are loads of talented actors of any given persuasion waiting to knock that role out of the park.

This was abundantly clear when Eddie Redmayne took on the role of a transgender woman in Tom Hooper's "The Danish Girl," and it goes without saying that the film is now considered a fatally compromised work devoid of cultural value. 10 years after its release, its actors regret participating in the project — even Alicia Vikander, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance in the film.