12 Best LGBTQ+ Shows To Watch During Pride Month

In the last couple of decades, LGBTQ+ characters have become more and more common on television, though this history goes further back than you might think. As Shayna Maci Warner writes in "The Rainbow Age of Television," The first "expressly named gay character" appeared on the first episode of "N.Y.P.D." in 1967. Meanwhile, the first lesbian couple appeared on "The Bold Ones: The New Doctors" in 1972, though the first lesbian kiss on TV didn't occur until 1991 in an episode of "L.A. Law."

Queer representation has increased greatly since then, though GLAAD's 2023-2024 Where We Are On TV report indicates that there has been a decrease in LGBTQ+ characters in the last few years. Thankfully, many queer-centric shows from years past are available to stream (apart from the ones that have been pulled from streaming), meaning we still have a significant library of LGBTQ+ TV shows at our fingertips.

On the other hand, so many shows are available to stream now that it can be difficult to choose (or even find) what to watch. This Pride Month (or anytime really), you might be especially interested in seeing more queer and trans characters on TV, so we've created a list of some of the best LGBTQ+ shows to watch ASAP Clear your calendars, because you have hundreds of television episodes to watch this June.