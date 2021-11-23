Eddie Redmayne Now Thinks That The Danish Girl Should Have Starred A Trans Actress

Six years after the release of Tom Hooper's "The Danish Girl," a biopic about the life of Danish artist and trans woman Lili Elbe, star Eddie Redmayne says that he thinks accepting the role was a "mistake," in response to the criticism that Lili should have been played by a trans actress instead.

In a new interview with The Times in London in preparation for his stint as the emcee in "Cabaret," Redmayne finally admitted that accepting the lead in "The Danish Girl" was a bad move. Asked if he would take on the role of Lili Elbe if he was offered it today, Redmayne said:

"No, I wouldn't take it on now. I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake. The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don't have a chair at the table. There must be a leveling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates."

While I'm glad that Redmayne has now, six years later, realized he messed up by taking the role, it's admittedly frustrating considering trans people had already told Redmayne this was an issue once his casting had been announced. Of course, people should be allowed the space to recognize the error of their ways and enact positive change, but actions speak louder than words. It's a lot harder to believe genuine change has occurred when the checks have already been cashed and the award season campaigns have already completed. The likelihood is that after all of the nonsense following transphobic comments by "boy wizard writer who-shall-not-be-named," Redmayne has been doing some serious soul-searching and finally understands what activists have been telling him for years.