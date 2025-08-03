The Taylor Swift Movie That IMDb Considers One Of The Worst Ever Made

It's not news that "Cats" is a bad movie. Directed by Tom Hooper (a man who, between this disaster and his 2012 big-screen adaptation of "Les Misérables," should be required to return his directing Oscar for "The King's Speech" to the Academy), the movie uses Andrew Lloyd Webber's inscrutable and mostly plotless Broadway musical as its source material, and to say it's jarring, bizarre, and outright terrible is an understatement. Also, Taylor Swift is in it.

Let me backtrack for a moment and say this: The Broadway musical "Cats" is not my personal cup of tea, but I'm not here to crap all over it. It's one of the highest-grossing musicals in history, and to be absolutely fair, the fact that the stage version is plotless isn't a technically bad thing. (To be really blunt, the runtime is made up of different cats introducing themselves until one of them is allowed to die.) Making it into a movie, though, was a patently terrible idea, and I say that with no due respect to Hooper ... and unfortunately for Swift and her co-stars Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson, and, uh, James Corden, it's a part of their creative histories now.

So, who does Swift play in this feline-centered failure of a film? That would be Bombalurina, a "femme fatale" cat who's an acolyte of sorts of the evil kitty Macavity (Idris Elba). She sings one song in the film — "Macavity: The Mystery Cat" — and is never seen after she drugs a bunch of other felines at the Jellicle Ball with catnip. (Swift somehow escaped any further appearances, though she did pen an original song for the film with Webber called "Beautiful Ghosts," which is performed by Francesca Hayward's "lead" cat Victoria.)

"Cats" was an indisputable box office bomb and critical failure, to say nothing of the highly publicized problems with the visual effects when it first came out in December 2019. (Needless to say, there's a reason the film made the bottom 100 among IMDb's lowest rated movies.) So, what mean stuff did critics say, and did they even mention Swift's performance?