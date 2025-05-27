Did Taylor Swift make a cameo in "The Handmaid's Tale?" Probably not, but showrunner Bruce Miller is teasing her massive legion of fans anyway by saying "maybe."

In an interview with Variety after the show — which adapted its first season from Margaret Atwood's acclaimed sci-fi book of the same name and then spent the following five seasons continuing the story past its original endpoint — concluded, Jennifer Maas straight-up asked Miller if Swift appeared on the series in "Execution," the second-to-last episode of the show that aired on May 20, 2025. Why did she ask this? Well, as the world waits for Swift's final two re-recorded albums to drop ("reputation" and "Taylor Swift" are the only two of her first six albums that she hasn't released as "Taylor's Version" after her original masters were sold to her archenemy Scooter Braun), "The Handmaid's Tale" scored an enormous coup when Swift and her shrewd team allowed the show to use her version of "Look What You Made Me Do," the lead single from "reputation."

As Handmaids, including Elisabeth Moss' June Osborne, storm the streets of the religious country Gilead to take down the Commanders who have controlled them for so long, Swift's vengeful anthem booms out, and someone who walks sort of like her exits a car to join the Handmaids. You do not see her face, but because Swifties have been watching their fave stroll, strut, and run around a stage a lot lately thanks to the Eras Tour, they think that maybe, just maybe, Swift took time out of her likely busy schedule to appear on the show.

Apparently, Miller feels like keeping this rumor afloat. "The use of 'Look What You Made Me Do' (Taylor's Version) in episode 9 had Swifties going crazy," Maas pointed out. "Fans have inspected some of that scene and noticed a character shot only from behind that's walking in such a way they think it's Taylor Swift herself. Was that her? Did Taylor have a cameo?"

"I can't say anything. I'm not allowed to say anything," Miller demurred. When Maas also (correctly) pointed out that this non-answer would just create more speculation and make it "worse," Miller continued, "All right, I'm good at making things worse — that's how I make all of my money."

I do not think that Swift — a preternaturally talented singer-songwriter who just concluded a world-spanning, billion-dollar-grossing tour at the end of 2024 and who is, I hope, getting some much-needed R&R as I type this — made a cameo in the penultimate episode of "The Handmaid's Tale." So, why does anyone think that?