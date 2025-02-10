10 Best Sci-Fi Books Of All Time, Ranked

Art carries with it a reflection of the world. The media we make, whether the times are turbulent or peaceful, shows us who we are, or were, or what could be, and it's almost always political. Science fiction is even more political by nature, as it draws from big ideas about technology and its applications, or arguments about gender and individuality, or how we treat an alien people we barely understand. These concepts are derided by misinformed individuals as 'woke,' as if cultural and social awareness is some disease, but these individuals also like to act as if 'woke' is some recent phenomena.

Unfortunately, this behavior is generational, as some of science fiction's greatest minds often had to obscure their identity as they were – gasp! — female, such as James Tiptree Jr. (Alice Sheldon) or C.J. Cherryh, or numerous people of color, like the Hugo-winning Samuel R. Delany. The wealth of diversity that shapes science fiction has existed since its genesis.

Science fiction is often treated as predictive as well, with "Star Trek" inventing communicators that span space, H.G. Wells suggesting airplanes and atomic bombs, and the harrowing "1984" positing a world of authoritarian erasure. Even James Cameron guessed at GPS and drone warfare. Yet in all these cases, those predictions are either canny guesses at how the technology that already exists will evolve, or are pulled together by threads of history that we desperately still need to learn from.

There's no better time to revisit history through the lens of science fiction than now, and these are the 10 best sci-fi books of all time that offer up a good place to start.