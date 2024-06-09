The Underlying Question That Guided Matt Damon And Ridley Scott Through The Martian

Ridley Scott's 2015 film "The Martian," based on the novel by Andy Weir, was one of the year's best films. Set in the near future, "The Martian" tells the story of a botanist named Dr. Mark Watney (Matt Damon) who went on a mission to Mars with a team of other astronaut researchers. When a storm hit the Martian surface, the astronauts fled, forced to leave Watney behind. Watney, having limited air and resources, assesses his situation and begins constructing a long-term shelter. Using his botanical know-how, and possessed of gumption and optimism, Watney proceeds "to science the s*** out of" the situation, teaching himself how to grow food in the Martian soil and keep his air supply viable. He also scours nearby Martian landing sites, looking for communication equipment that would allow him to contact Earth.

"The Martian" values scientific knowledge, arguing that being well-educated and highly trained are practical and exhilarating virtues. Even more so, "The Martian" values good humor and lighthearted tenacity. Watney is unbearably effed, and yet he faces his situation with jokes and a sparkle in his eye. A sense of humor, "The Martian" argues, might be humanity's most vital survival trait.

Indeed, the lighthearted, almost jokey tone of "The Martian" might be seen to undercut the direness of Watney's predicament. The humor was a vital theme of the movie, but it was concerning to Damon who felt that audiences might detach from the danger. In a 2015 interview with Smithsonian Magazine, Damon said he talked to his director about balancing tones. Scott, luckily, offered a practical answer.