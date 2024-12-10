The 15 Best Movies About AI, Ranked

Artificial intelligence used to be a longtime science fiction fan's dream, and, to borrow a Mitch Hedberg joke, it still is, too. In fiction, AI occupies a realm of possibility that renews our questions about who and what we are, and dances with theologic philosophies about whether or not we can create synthetic life worthy of a soul. The reality of AI remains a far cry from those visions of Fritz Lang and Isaac Asimov, incapable of independent creation, emotion, or thought.

Generative AI remains a disappointment because it's a fancy PR dodge on the level of the grapeless Grape-Nuts. There's no intelligence in ChatGPT or its "artistic" cousins, and definitely no sentience; it's a Chinese Room experiment with dressed up outputs. But real AI isn't all bad, either. Machine learning is helping doctors hunt down cancer in new ways. Yet, the fiction of AI continues to call to us, with stories eager to explore its potential, in ways grand and terrifying. These are the 15 best movies to explore the biggest topics behind AI.