Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho Could Return In Dune 3 (With A Big Twist)

Despite its human-centric storyline and lack of artificial intelligence (the thinking machines of the "Dune" Universe were exterminated in the distant history of the Butlerian Jihad), there is still plenty of room for the imagination to run wild — and we're not just talking about sandworms or the tragically enhanced Alia (played by Anya Joy Taylor). Gholas are another of Herbert's more disturbingly captivating creations.

These creatures come from a group of secretive, genetically altered humans called the Tleilaxu. Gholas are originally used to provide comfort by recreating a copy of a deceased person that has their physical attributes but none of their personal memories. If you're splitting hairs, these are different than a clone due to the fact that they are recreated from dead cells of the original body rather than living ones. (Semantics? Try saying that to the more studied members of the "Dune" fandom.)

In "Dune: Messiah," The Tleilaxu use Duncan's dead body to create another version of the veteran warrior. While we won't go into spoiler specifics about what the ghola is used for (let's just say it's not a good thing), this opens the door for a Momoa return in the sequel story and third movie of the cinematic franchise.

Momoa is up for the part, too. In response to a statement about Duncan Idaho being revived in the books, he told Men's Health,

"It'll be a good future now if Duncan Idaho may have some sort of ... You know what we did have? Oh man, I can't actually say this. I'll get in trouble. F***. Well, there was something that was really cool that went into the movie that didn't make the first one, and it was pretty epic [...] I'll try to get it back. I'll try to get it back in the third one."

Idaho's return in the story may be a surreal, ghoulish half-reality, but based on the cryptic talk, it seems likely Momoa will have a very real chance to reprise the character.