Anya Taylor-Joy Bent Over Backwards To Make Her Dune Cameo Happen

This article contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two."

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" takes a few departures from Frank Herbert's original novel, perhaps most notably in the omission of Alia Atreides. Alia is Paul's young sister, born while he and his mother Jessica had survived the Harkonnen massacre and were hiding out with the desert-dwelling Fremen. In the book, Alia grows to toddlerhood supernaturally fast and already possesses a spate of eerie Bene Gesserit mental powers. She's also the one who, as a toddler, knifed the evil Baron Harkonnen to death.

Villeneuve figured that shooting in the desert with a toddler would be difficult and uncomfortable for a young actor, so he transformed Alia into a more abstract character. Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) now has psychic conversations with the still-growing fetus inside her womb, while Paul (Timothée Chalamet) has a dreamlike vision of an adult Alia, seemingly contacting him from the future. The adult Alia was played by Anya Taylor-Joy. It's a wonder that Warner Bros.'s marketing department managed to keep Taylor-Joy's cameo a secret until opening day, especially given the star power on display in "Dune: Part Two."

According to Variety, Taylor-Joy was extremely keen to appear in "Dune: Part Two," as she was a huge fan of Villeneuve's other movies (she is particularly fond of "Arrival") but almost missed out because of a scheduling conflict. She was in Australia at the time acting in George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (due for release on May 24), and wouldn't be able to fly to Abu Dhabi to shoot her "Dune" scenes. Only through admitted begging and constantly hounding her agent — as well as a lucky fluke of good timing — was Taylor-Joy able to shoot her scenes ... in Namibia.