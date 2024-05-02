Furiosa Director George Miller Has One More Mad Max Prequel Up His Sleeve

Every passing day brings us closer to director George Miller fulfilling a dream that has been decades in the making, but is that truly the end of the story? Long before he ever unleashed "Mad Max: Fury Road" upon unsuspecting audiences in 2015, as revealed in author Kyle Buchanan's excellent making-of book titled "Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road," Miller's extensive backstory for the legendary Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) ultimately led to tentative plans for an entire prequel film down the line. That time has finally come in the form of the upcoming "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, giving us a definitive origin for the fearsome and scene-stealing hero while putting a button on what's sure to be one heck of an action duology ... or so we thought.

Miller might be 79 years young, but that doesn't mean he intends to cease playing in this sandbox anytime soon. 35 years after the original "Mad Max" came to theaters, the franchise is still going strong — and will continue to do so, if the visionary filmmaker gets his way. In a new cover story over at Entertainment Weekly, Miller has teased his future plans for this saga, which seems to involve the return of the eponymous Max Rockatansky. According to the director, this has been in the works since before "Fury Road" ever released:

"In doing what we did in the preparation of 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' we also wrote what happened to Max in the year before we encounter him in [that film]."

While Miller could theoretically fold this idea into the events of "Furiosa," maybe one prequel just isn't enough. Why not turn this into another film? Well, as luck would have it ...