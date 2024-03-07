George Miller Says Mad Max Is 'Lurking In The Background' Of Furiosa

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Story." "Mad Max Presents: Furiosa." "Furiosa: A Knives Out Mystery." Okay, that last one was never going to happen, but you get the point. Sequels and prequels these days tend to have a #branding problem in the minds of most marketing teams, especially since we're living through a glut of franchises and IPs — all of which would give anything to have the same sort of pop-culture cachet as the term "Marvel movies." When it comes to "Furiosa," the follow-up to the 2015 action masterpiece that sadly didn't perform at the box office nearly as well as its reputation might suggest, the studio ultimately landed on "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." That isn't too bad (as far as these things go, at least) and one would think that'll help the prequel fare better in theaters than its predecessor did, but new comments by returning writer/director George Miller seem to indicate that it'll be living up to that subtitle in a big way.

Other than the first (and, so far, only) trailer released late last year, we've had very little of substance to go on as far as details on "Furiosa" are concerned. But perhaps the information dam is finally breaking, thanks to a new Empire magazine cover story filled with a handful of intriguing tidbits. For starters, it's now confirmed that the origin story for Imperator Furiosa (played by Charlize Theron in the previous movie and now portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy) will take place over 15 years, as opposed to the handful of days that "Fury Road" was set. That much was pretty obvious from the trailer, however. What the footage noticeably lacked was any appearance by Tom Hardy's crazed loner, Max.

Depending on how you interpret Miller's latest comments, that could be changing.