What Happened To The Thinking Machines In The Dune Universe

This post contains spoilers for Frank Herbert's "Dune" novel series.

The rise and fall of Paul Atreides might be the beating heart of the "Dune" saga, but Frank Herbert's painstakingly rich, vibrant worldbuilding eclipses its protagonists. Change is constant in the "Dune" universe, where events span distant planets and galaxies; where emperors, messiahs, tyrants, and shadowy forces take turns to shape an uncertain future. Around 10,000 years before the events of "Dune," a war was waged against a technocratic class and their "machines-that-think," which completely destroyed (and erased) their legacy and rebuilt society from the ground up. This extermination campaign that led to computers and artificial intelligence being banned in the Known Universe forever, came to be known as the Butlerian Jihad, or the Great Revolt, which is glimpsed in HBO's "Dune: Prophecy."

It is critical to distinguish the outlawed machines in "Dune" from our general understanding of the term. The term "thinking machine" was used to describe any form of artificial intelligence with sentience and autonomy, be it in the form of supercomputers or conscious robots. The rise of these thinking machines was inevitable with the level of technological advancements that blossomed across the Known Universe, but machine intelligence soon took oppressive forms that were detrimental to humanity itself. Humanity's answer to this pervasive technocracy was religious fanaticism (hence the term "jihad") as spiritual faith was considered antithetical to cold machine logic. While Frank Herbert's original novel series only refers to the Butlerian Jihad in passing, Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson explored it more deeply in "Dune: The Butlerian Jihad," which is considered a part of the series' expanded universe.

Let look first Frank Herbert's exploration of the Great Revolt and then move on to what the expanded universe has to say about this historical event set in the world of "Dune."