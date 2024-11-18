Dune: Prophecy Reveals A Major Event The Movies Never Showed

Warning: The spoilers must flow. This article discusses major plot details from the latest episode of "Dune: Prophecy."

When it was first announced that the recent "Dune" adaptations would receive their very own spinoff series, it's fair to say that many fans had one main question: Why? Both blockbusters had managed to do the impossible and turn author Frank Herbert's nerdy sci-fi/fantasy story into a mainstream sensation, reinforcing the idea that only a filmmaker like Denis Villeneuve had cracked the code. What more could a streaming show, even one about the space-witch society known as the Bene Gesserit, possibly accomplish? (For more on that, you can check out my review of "Dune: Prophecy" for /Film here.)

Well, it only took the opening scene for showrunner Alison Schapker, co-developer Diane Ademu-John, and their writing team to make a statement and add their own significant contribution to the franchise's sprawling lore — something that even the movies never dared to depict.

Those who know their "Dune" history know that the destiny of Paul Atreides began long, long before he ever arrived on the desert world of Arrakis. "Dune: Prophecy" is set 10,000 years before the events of the first film, but the premiere actually digs even further back than that. In a flashback sequence that plays out similarly to the prologue of "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," we travel all the way to the war that forever changed the fate of humankind: the Butlerian Jihad. Although never actually named as such in the series (thankfully, considering its awfully clunky implications), the effects of this conflict reverberate throughout the rest of the plot and the universe as a whole. Here's why this was such a big deal.