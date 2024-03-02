Dune: Part Two's Biggest Twist Explained

For some fans, this twist might seem a little pointless. When Luke found out that Darth Vader was his father, for instance, it was a whole big deal that he spent the entire third movie struggling with. In "Dune: Part Two," however, the information is mostly irrelevant. It doesn't change Paul's hatred against the Harkonnens, nor does it have much impact on how he goes about his revenge plan. The fact that he and Feyd-Rautha are technically cousins is brought up, sure, but it doesn't stop either of the two from trying to kill each other. So, what was the point?

The big advantage is the way it makes us second-guess our initial assumption about how good the Atreides are. Neither the book nor movies ever presented the Atreides as saints exactly, but they did certainly introduce them in a sympathetic position, cornered by enemies who sure seemed far more unlikable. We're told early on that Paul may become an ultra-powerful figure, that he can be capable of causing mass death throughout the universe. We want Paul to resist all this, but the reveal of Paul's Harkonnen bloodline is one of the story's strongest hints that he won't resist the call of the dark side as well as we might've hoped. Both Paul and Jessica are still never as needlessly cruel as the Baron Harkonnen or Feyd-Rautha, but they show traces of that Harkonnen coldness early on.