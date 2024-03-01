A Heartbreaking Book Subplot Was Cut From Dune: Part Two

Frank Herbert's "Dune" books stretches over a much longer period of time than the "Dune" film adaptations from Denis Villeneuve. Rather than spanning years, the events of the movies only take place over a matter of months — not nearly enough time for Paul and Chani to conceive and give birth to a child. That means we're not introduced to Leto II at all, so we're not witness to one of the more brutal moments from the "Dune" books.

In the novel, Leto II is still an infant when he's killed in a Sardaukar raid. There's definitely still a raid in "Dune: Part Two," but there's not a child to be found or killed. It would have certainly been a striking moment in the sequel, but the timeline simply doesn't allow for it. However, that doesn't mean we won't see Paul and Chani have children in the future.

Later in the "Dune" book timeline, Paul and Chani have twins. Strangely, they give the name Leto II to their new son (again) and name their daughter Ghanima. Depending on how much time passes between "Dune: Part Two" and the prospective "Dune: Messiah," it's possible that Chani could end up giving birth to the twins. After all, Paul and Chani definitely consummate their love for each other in the sequel. Even though Chani ends up leaving Paul and the Fremen revolution behind when he diplomatically embraces the Emperor's daughter (Florence Pugh, who was rather chummy with Chalamet on set) as a new bride, it's entirely possible that she's already pregnant. Perhaps by the time we catch up with her in "Dune: Messiah," the twins will have already been born, and they'll be riding around on little baby sandworms.

