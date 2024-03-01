What That Strange Dune: Part Two Cameo Means (And How It Could Figure Into A Third Movie)

Major spoilers for "Dune: Part Two" follow.

"Dune" fans recently got a surprise when it was revealed that Anya Taylor-Joy has a secret role in "Dune: Part Two," Denis Villeneuve's massive blockbuster follow-up to his 2021 sci-fi epic "Dune." There was no word on who Taylor-Joy was playing in the film, just that she was lurking somewhere within the movie's 167-minute runtime. Now that the cat is out of the bag, and critics (like yours truly) have had a chance to see the film, we can finally talk about who Taylor-Joy is playing in "Dune: Part Two," and what it all means.

First thing first: if you're an Anya Taylor-Joy fan hoping to see a lot of her, I have some disappointing news: she only appears in the film during one brief scene. Her voice is heard later. And that's it! It's a very quick cameo. In fact, it's so brief that you might actually miss it if you're not paying close attention. But who is she playing? She's playing Alia Atreides, sister of Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides and daughter of Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and the deceased Duke Leto Atreides (played by Oscar Isaac in the first film).