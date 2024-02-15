Dune 2 Features A Surprisingly Big Name We Didn't Know About

Warning: the spice must flow ... and so do spoilers. Read no further if you don't want to know any more news about the cast of "Dune: Part Two."

I bet you thought we were done with all those breathless articles gawking at the newest big-name star added to the ensemble cast of "Dune: Part Two," didn't you? Oh, my sweet summer child. The highly-anticipated sci-fi epic might be mere weeks away from its theatrical release, but that's not stopping the surprises from sneaking through anyway. Seriously, if you'd rather preserve the experience for opening weekend, this is your last chance. Read no further!

Still here? Cool, so let's dig into this ... responsibly! For those like us who spend entirely too much time on the internet, the rumor mill has been grinding away in recent weeks regarding a certain famous actor who may or may not have a small (but significant) role in director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming "Dune" sequel. Considering a cast packed with the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and far too many others to even name here, the only addition that could possibly move the needle would have to be someone relatively on the same level. Well, today those rumors meet reality as Variety has confirmed that none other than Anya Taylor-Joy secretly joined the cast of "Dune: Part Two."

The speculation only increased even further when the star of "The Witch," "The Queen's Gambit," and the upcoming "Furiosa" showed up at the London premiere of "Dune," decked out in what can only be called desert chic. So, who might she be playing? Variety simply refers to her as "a major character from the franchise," but we have a pretty solid idea. Once again, spoiler-phobes, turn away now!