Thufir Hawat's Cut Dune Role, Explained

The story of Frank Herbert's original "Dune" is ultra-dense. Though it had a relatively simple coming-of-age and rise-to-power plot involving Paul Atreides becoming a leader and a revolutionary, it is in the sociopolitical context of the vast worldbuilding that surrounds that story that the brilliance of "Dune" is found.

What makes the story and world of "Dune" special are the small details, like how the Emperor of the Known Universe holds very little real power and is only in charge because of his near-invincible army (or how a simple ecologist who slowly introduced desert animals and greenery to Arrakis became such a holy figure that he facilitated Paul's rise as the leader of the Fremen). All this makes "Dune" a truly influential and beloved sci-fi classic.

This is to say, there was no way for any adaptation of the books to fully encompass everything Herbert covered — except maybe the rather faithful 2000 "Dune" TV mini-series. So, when it came time for Denis Villeneuve to bring "Dune" to life, he made some radical changes. Some of these were fantastic (like changing the toddler-killing-the-Baron scene), and others were quite questionable. Case in point, Villeneuve cut one of the most vital characters from the books in "Dune: Part Two" after having him barely do anything in "Part One." I am, of course, referring to Thufir Hawat.

You remember Thufir, surely? As played by Stephen McKinley Henderson, Thufir Hawat is the guy with a mark on his bottom lip, eyes that roll up and go fully white, and that cute little parasol. In the first movie, he seemed to be just another trusted advisor to Duke Leto Atreides and one of Paul's friends, but nothing extraordinary.

Except, that is but a fraction of Thufir's role in the "Dune" book. First of all, you should know that Thufir is a Mentat, an order that arose after the Butlerian Jihad that destroyed all thinking machines. The Mentats — like the Bene Gesserit — serve as assessors for the great houses, but rather than provide councils or do witchcraft, they serve as accountants, strategists, and essentially living computers.