How Many Seasons Will Dune: Prophecy Last? Here's What The Producers Had To Say

"Dune: Part Two" remains one of the best blockbusters of the year, a brilliant piece of filmmaking about religion, revenge, and big worms. As good as the movie is, however, it leaves out a lot of the worldbuilding and context that makes the source material by Frank Herbert so special, such as the exact reason why the spice is so important to controlling the universe, how the Bene Gesserit gained so much power and influence, and what exactly mentats do.

That's where "Dune: Prophecy" comes in. Previously titled "Dune: The Sisterhood," the HBO prequel series is set 10,000 years before the events of Herbert's original novel, telling the story of how the Bene Gesserit order was created in the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad (in which "thinking machines" were wiped out and banned). Given just how absurdly long the time gap between the series and the "Dune" movies is, there is plenty of room for "Dune: Prophecy" to cover. But just how long can the series actually go on for? And will we ever get to the point where it connects directly to Denis Villeneuve's first "Dune" film?

During a press event attended by /Film, executive producer Jordan Goldberg talked about wanting to do more seasons of the show to "keep these characters in the story." "There's so many things to touch upon in this universe," Goldberg said. "I'm hoping we can go as long as we can. I mean, the show is called 'Dune: Prophecy,' so we're just getting started really about how all this comes to be 10,000 years later with Paul Atreides."