Dune 3 Will Set Up More Movies, But Don't Expect Denis Villeneuve To Direct Them

Denis Villeneuve's last two feature films were 2021's "Dune" and 2024's "Dune: Part Two," collectively an adaptation of Frank Herbert's celebrated 1965 sci-fi epic set in the distant, distant future. Villeneuve's "Dune" films removed a lot of the eerie mysticism of Herbert's works, focusing instead on the book's sociopolitical underpinnings. They told a story of how religions are deliberately wielded by cynical political power-seekers to topple existing regimes, and how those regimes can, in turn, be manipulated by different shady religious zealots. The main character of the film was Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a young prince who escaped assassination, fled into the deserts of the planet Arrakis, took solace among the remote desert-dwelling people, and — thanks to the machinations of his mother — became the desert's Messiah. He then returned to overthrow the killer Harkonnen family.

All of this, it should be noted, was to gain control of Arrakis, the only known source of a valuable substance called Spice (a hallucinogen that is, in a roundabout way, necessary for interstellar travel). The original "Dune" book is about a holy war that is, in fact, a war over natural resources.

Herbert wrote six "Dune" novels, and the story only becomes wilder and wilder with each sequel. There are millennia-long time jumps, with one character evolving into a human/sandworm monster with godlike powers. Fans have idly speculated that Villeneuve could ultimately devote the rest of his directing career to making "Dune" films and adapting not just Herbert's other books, but also the latter-day prequel novels co-penned by the author's son, Brian Herbert.

Villeneuve, however, has said that he would like to adapt Herbert's second novel, "Dune Messiah" ... but that he would like to leave the world of "Dune" after that. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he reaffirmed that "Messiah" will be the end for him. Other filmmakers may take up further "Dune" sequels as they see fit.