Dune 3 Presents A Unique Problem For Jessica And Rebecca Ferguson

It's been over a month since "Dune: Part Two" was released in theaters, and it's already a clear-cut success. The film's now passed the $600 million threshold at the box office and the reviews have been consistently positive; not since the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy has such a seemingly-unadaptable book been so successfully adapted to the big screen. Already, "Dune: Part Three" has been confirmed to be in development, adapting the second book in the "Dune" series, "Dune: Messiah," and hopefully wrapping up director Denis Villeneuve's planned trilogy in a nice, satisfying bow.

Already, however, there are a few challenges ahead for the Villeneuve. The first is that "Messiah" begins 12 years after the events of "Dune," which means they'll either have to delay the film a bit to let the actors age into the roles or put a lot of make-up on Timothèe Chalamet to sell the illusion that Paul's spent that past 12 years weathering the Arrakis sun.

The other issue is that "Messiah" is a short but complicated novel; instead of many big cinematic action sequences, readers were given three hundred pages of various political factions scheming and counter-scheming against each other. Maybe Villeneuve will skim past this part like he did in the first movie, but that's going to be tough considering the sheer amount of emphasis the second book places on it. "Messiah" is a book almost entirely about conversations, conversations where everyone involved is hedging their words and attempting to hide their true intentions.

But overshadowing all these issues is the problem of Jessica, played to perfection so far by Rebecca Ferguson. She's been a major player in the first two movies, but she might not even be in "Part Three" at all.

Spoilers below for "Dune Messiah" and "Children of Dune."