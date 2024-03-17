Dune: Part Two Omitted A Toddler Alia Due To A Number Of Concerns

"Dune: Part Two" spoilers follow.

In Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune," the main character Paul Atreides, and his mother Jessica, flee into the deserts of Arrakis to escape a successful attack on their home by the murderous House Harkonnen. They fall in with the Fremen, the nomadic natives of Arrakis, and Paul will grow to become their leader. Thanks to some manipulation from Jessica, Paul will also come to be considered the Fremen Messiah. When they first fled, Jessica was pregnant. In her years with the Fremen, Jessica will give birth to a girl named Alia. She will grow to be a toddler with eerie powers, granted to her by the Water of Life, a semi-poisonous worm excretion that Jessica drank while pregnant.

In David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation of "Dune," Alia is played by a young Alicia Witt and voiced by an adult actress. In the 2000 miniseries adaptation of "Dune," the young Alia was played by Laura Burton. The adult Alia was played by Daniela Amavia in the 2003 follow-up, "Children of Dune."

In Denis Villeneueve's new hit film "Dune: Part Two," the timeline of events is slightly different. Jessica does indeed fall into the care of the Fremen while pregnant, and she does indeed drink the Water of Life, but the young Alia is not yet born before the film concludes. Screenwriter Jon Spaihts, instead, depicts Jessica having psychic conversations with Alia while the girl was still a developing fetus. Paul also speaks to Alia in a dream sequence wherein she was already an adult and played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

In a new interview with Mashable, Spaihts addressed the omission of Alia from his version of "Dune," citing practical concerns; it would have been hard, he notes, to film in the deserts of Jordan with a real-life toddler on set.