Rendezvous With Rama: Denis Villeneuve Is Adapting Another Sci-Fi Classic (After Dune 2, Of Course)

Denis Villeneuve is a science-fiction directing machine. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker's next project after his upcoming sequel to "Dune" will be an adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke's "Rendezvous with Rama." Villeneuve is clearly keeping himself busy, as "Dune 2" is allegedly already pretty far along in pre-production, so "Rendezvous with Rama" is likely following shortly behind.

Set in 2131, "Rendezvous with Rama" is about a group of human explorers who are tasked with intercepting a cylindrical and possibly alien starship in order to ascertain if Earth is in danger, and to find answers about the ship's origins and motives. Clarke's novel won both the Hugo and Nebula awards upon its release, and is regarded as one of the premier works in his bibliography. Actor Morgan Freeman has been trying to get the film made for over two decades with David Fincher attached for years, but the film never made it out of development hell ... until now. Freeman is on board as a producer.

Clarke is also the novelist behind "2001: A Space Odyssey," so if you've not read "Rendezvous with Rama," take that as your sign that dude knows his sci-fi.