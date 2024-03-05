How A Major Dune 2 Death Changes From The Book

This post contains spoilers for "Dune: Part 2."

It's been a rough couple of movies for the "Dune" villain Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård). First, he nearly died from Leto Atreides' poison gas-filled tooth, and now he's been stabbed to death by his own grandson. The poor guy has met his painful demise, all simply because he killed and tortured a bunch of people for decades on end. Not fair! But if it's any consolation for him, the Baron Harkonnen from the books didn't end on a graceful note either. Instead of being killed by his known enemy Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the book version of Baron was slain by a hyper-intelligent knife-wielding toddler.

In order to explain this, we must first explain the movie's other major departure from its source material. Whereas the movie version of Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) stays pregnant throughout the entire runtime, talking with her fetus as she goes about brainwashing the Fremen, the book's version of Jessica gives birth within the novel, and we're treated to a few hundred pages where her daughter Alia roams about. In the book, Alia isn't exactly a villain, but she's certainly creepy; she was exposed to the Water of Life while she was still a Fremen, which has made her supernaturally wise and cunning from way too early an age. She also holds the memories of all her ancestors, so she has thousands of years of experience to draw upon.

Despite all this, Alia's still a strong ally to our main characters. She fights alongside them against the Harkonnens, and when she gets the chance to avenge her father's death, she takes it. When the Baron grabs her in an attempt to capture her, Alia discreetly stabs him with the Gom Jabbar, the poisoned needle-tip that Bene Gesserit witches have been shown to use during the pain box tests with Paul and Feyd-Rautha.