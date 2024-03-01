Dune: Part Two Is Not As Weird As The Book, But It Keeps One Essential Element

This article contains spoilers for "Dune: Part Two."

Frank Herbert's "Dune" is a masterpiece of science-fiction, a book with almost unparalleled worldbuilding, complex explorations of politics, ecology, religion, and more — while at the same time being just a really good and effective epic tale.

However, Herbert was also a very weird dude whose books go to some bizarre places. Sure, there is still political intrigue and intricate themes and worldbuilding, but there are also people who become worm hybrids and dogs bio-engineered to be shaped like chairs — truly. It is this strange mix of tones that makes Herbert's "Dune" books so difficult to adapt without being either utterly ridiculous or losing that spark that makes the original novels unique.

That's where Denis Villeneuve's adaptation comes in. Both films, but particularly "Dune: Part Two," are a brilliant and bleak blockbuster spectacle that focuses on the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as a cautionary tale of believing in messianic figures. It still has giant sandworms and tons of action, yet it captures the darkness and complex themes of the original book.

This also means that some of the less serious aspects of the book get sadly left behind, like the spice orgy or the mutant Spacing Guild navigators. But "Dune: Part Two" still keeps the weird when it counts, adapting one of the most bizarre elements of Herbert's original book in a fresh and fascinating way — Alia Atreides.