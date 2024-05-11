Dune's Denis Villeneuve Used The Film's Opening Quote To 'Hijack' The Franchise

Frank Herbert's "Dune" was long thought to be an unadaptable book. Despite its huge influence on the sci-fi genre, the novel's massive scope, many characters, use of internal dialogue, and rather complex web of political machinations and themes made it hard to distill into a single feature film — let alone one with four-quadrant appeal.

Still, there have been many attempts at making a "Dune" movie — some good, some even great, and some that never made it to the screen. But the absolute best adaptation has been Denis Villeneuve's two-part "Dune" film. Villeneuve makes a lot of changes, but for the most part, they are in service of distilling the epic novel's core message and focusing on its cautionary tale about messianic figures.

One of the changes is that the opening quotes of both movies — "Dreams are messages from the deep" ("Dune)" and "Power over spice is power over all" ("Dune: Part Two") — are not from Princess Irulan, like most of the opening chapter quotes in the novel. Instead, they are credited to an anonymous Sardaukar, one of the emperor's elite soldiers. Speaking with The New York Times, Villeneuve addressed the choice, calling the Sardaukar "the dark side of the Fremen":

"I thought it would be interesting to have a tiny bit of insight that they are not just tremendous warriors, but they have spirituality, philosophical thought. They have substance. Also, their sound was designed by Hans Zimmer. I absolutely loved how it feels like it's coming from the deep, from the ancient world."

"Frank Herbert said beginnings are very delicate times," Villeneuve continued. "By starting with a Sardaukar priest, I was indicating to the fans that I was taking absolute freedom with this adaptation, that I was hijacking the book."