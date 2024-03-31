Every Dune Adaptation Ranked

Suppose you watched either Villeneuve or David Lynch's adaptation of "Dune" and were left confused about any of the many questions left unanswered in those films (particularly about the state of the larger "Dune" universe). In that case, this is the adaptation for you. The Sci-Fi Channel's "Dune" mini-series is truly the most faithful adaptation of Herbert's source material, taking the text literally and including every possible plot point and character. Not only does the Spacing Guild play a prominent role, but even CHOAM and the Harkonnens finally get their due.

This is an adaptation that truly understands Baron Harkonnen is a crafty, cunning antagonist and not just a pale fat guy who floats. It also fully understands and explores the cycle of spice and its importance to the universe, as well as the cycle of Shai Hulud. Even ecology, a hugely important aspect of Herbert's work, is explored in-depth here, with the mini-series examining how terraforming matters to the Fremen and the work they'd spent centuries doing before Paul's arrival.

What Lynch's "Dune" boasts in art direction, this series has in costume designs. Costume designer Zuzana Máchová goes completely ridiculous in the best way, giving the "Dune" universe a look best described as the extravagance of "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" meets the low-budget TV teen drama of "Power Rangers."

Though the casting is the whitest out of all the adaptations and Paul is miscast, the "Dune" mini-series gets points for actually spending quite a lot of time with the Fremen. We see them as a community, with children playing in the streets, people going on their daily routines, and markets booming. This is not a group sitting idly by waiting for Mahdi but a thriving civilization underestimated by the universe.