If You Want To Prep For Dune, Watch Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind

A desert planet. A prophesied messiah. A tyrannical empire. Giant bugs.

You may think I'm describing "Dune," the new sci-fi epic directed by Denis Villeneuve. Or your mind might even go to "Star Wars," itself a beloved sci-fi saga inspired by the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. But the above also applies to "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind," the masterful 1984 animated film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Set in a future post-apocalyptic world where a devastating war has reduced the Earth into barren wastelands and toxic forests, "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind" follows the titular young warrior as she tries to prevent warring kingdoms from destroying the mutant giant insects that live within the uninhabitable jungles.

Though Miyazaki has never explicitly cited "Dune" as one of the inspirations for "Nausicaa" — other Western genre classics like Ursula K. Le Guin's "Earthsea," Brian Aldiss's "Hothouse," Isaac Asimov's "Nightfall," and J. R. R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" have been mentioned by the anime auteur — the parallels are obvious. Both, after all, are a messiah story set on a barren planet in which humans live uncomfortably alongside giant insects that may attack them at a moment's notice. It's what makes "Nausicaa" the perfect movie to watch ahead of the release of Villeneuve's "Dune," perhaps even more so than David Lynch's infamous 1984 adaptation.