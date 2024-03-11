David Lynch Was Set On Casting Val Kilmer In Dune Until Kyle MacLachlan Came Along

David Lynch's "Dune" was mostly seen as a misstep for the celebrated director back in 1984. As we gear up for the bleak blockbuster that is Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," Lynch's "Dune" now occupies an unusual space in the public consciousness — somewhere between cult classic and historic blunder. There are undoubtedly plenty of things wrong with "Dune" 1984, and the film suffered a brutal critical and commercial reception. But forty years after Lynch's $40 million spectacle bombed at the box office, some have come to see the films' positives, arguing that "Dune" 1984 is better than its reputation suggests.

Which, as it happens, is a perfectly reasonable point of view. Aside from the impressive set and costume design, "Dune" actually featured some pretty good visual effects for the time. What's more, the casting was excellent. Lynch may have ruthlessly denied Glenn Close for a part in "Dune," but luckily for him, British actress Francesca Annis provided a top-notch performance as Lady Jessica, Duke Leto (Jürgen Prochnow)'s concubine, and Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan)'s mother. MacLachlan, meanwhile, was perfectly solid in the lead role, even if his appearance in the film did lead to some career difficulties that would only be remedied by Lynch hiring him for the much more successful "Blue Velvet" in 1986.

But the director wouldn't have had to rescue McLachlan from post-"Dune" obscurity had he gone with his original choice for Paul Atreides.