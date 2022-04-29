Dexter Fletcher Talks Auditioning For David Lynch's Dune [Exclusive]

Before he became a world-class director of such projects as the Elton John biopic "Rocketman," Dexter Fletcher was a noted child actor in such high-profile films as "Bugsy Malone" and "The Long Good Friday." One of his most notable roles was as the young assistant to Freddie Jones' amoral Mr. Bytes in David Lynch's lauded 1980 biopic "The Elephant Man." Lynch was so taken by Fletcher's talents that he flew to England in 1982 to meet with the then-16-year-old about possibly playing the lead role of Paul Atreides in the big budget adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune."

As we all know, that part eventually went to 24-year-old movie neophyte Kyle MacLachlan, who subsequently became Lynch's muse in "Blue Velvet" and "Twin Peaks." While Fletcher may have lost the part, he related the story of being in contention for the "Dune" role to us during the press day for the Paramount+ limited series "The Offer," which is now available on the streamer. Also be sure to check out our full interview with Fletcher for that series right here!