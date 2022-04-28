Dexter Fletcher On The Offer He Couldn't Refuse To Direct [Interview]

This was for sure Paramount's golden era when Robert Evans was running it. As a fan of Evans, watching Matthew Goode ... he's just phenomenal. He 100% get the voice and the tenor and the character. Even when he's reenacting Robert Evans imitating Charlie Bluhdorn it's perfect. Doing Robert Evans has become a thing that a lot of people have dined out on over the years, especially actors. How do you keep it from becoming a caricature?

It's really interesting. It's messy. I mean, it was an extraordinary set of circumstances because we cast Matthew and he was stuck in England, and it was [during] COVID. Where the rest of the casts were in LA and all came from New York and we had the chance to rehearse, Matthew was sort of in a vacuum. He spent a lot of time working on the physicality and the voice and the timbre of his voice and what those finished physical manifestations were.

So the work that all the actors did was they wrote their own personal biographies, and a lot of that's invented because even in "The Kid Stays in the Picture" Evans has left huge gaps in what he tells us. The challenges the actors and the storytellers had was to fill in those blanks, and what that does is it allows us to create a very layered and real person who is multi-dimensional, in as many possible ways as you can, like you would with building any character. What I was very keen to always push the actors to do was, if you don't know, invent. If you don't know, give yourself an inner life, and Matthew really dug into that. He had his physical manifestations, he had his voice, he knew what he had to do outwardly, but really what so successful and brilliant about what Matthew's done is the inner life that he is living that we all relate and connect to and understand.

That's the same for all of them, but certainly with Matthew, who's a larger-than-life character as Evans. It gives it that extra loud presence. What is brilliant for me, like I said, is that there is a real inner voice in there and that's what an impression or a caricature never gives you. It gives you just the surface. Matthew being the phenomenal actor that he is means that he's on a par with all those other actors, with Miles, with Giovanni, with Patrick Gallo, with Dan Fogler, with Juno Temple. All these other great actors, they all have layered and detailed work going on. Matthew is no different, he just has those big Robert Evans moments that every actor relishes, and he worked really hard. He worked alone for a long time of it, not through choice but by circumstance. When he turned up, he'd been so isolated and he was so nervous that he came out all guns blazing. His first scene that he shot is with Colin Hanks, when he confronts him about bursting into his creative meeting with Coppola and Puzo, and it's a great f***ing scene. Colin's brilliant. Colin's so good at holding control of the room, that's what that character needs. It's just great acting all around. I was very lucky.