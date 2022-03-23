The Offer Trailer: See The Story About The Greatest Movie Almost Never Made
Before we go any further, let's all be grateful for the fact that I had just enough restraint to avoid filling this entire article with nothing more than pinched finger emojis or nonstop "House of Gucci" references, simply because of the Italian-ness of it all. Or maybe not doing so was an extreme tactical error on my part. I'm happy to accept any and all judgments for my actions.
With that out of the way, you're probably here for some actual news. Well, you may remember that Paramount first announced their plans to develop a new series about the making of "The Godfather" over a year ago, which is already a well-known story among cinephiles who hold up the original Francis Ford Coppola-directed movie as an untouchable classic of the medium. The timing couldn't be better, in fact, with the hit movie celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and even receiving a limited theatrical re-release in select theaters. Take it from me — I can confirm that film is absolutely gorgeous to watch on a big, Dolby screen.
Today, the studio went ahead and released a trailer for the new Paramount+ series about all the fraught behind-the-scenes headaches that went into the making of a proper classic. From securing funding in the first place, to finding a worthy director, to staving off real-life mobsters who weren't exactly pleased with the subject matter of the film, the entire process of creating a feature-length adaptation of "The Godfather" is the stuff of legend. Whether you know the story front and backwards or are only just discovering the drama for yourself, the trailer for "The Offer" — and, in all likelihood, the series itself — is one you'll not want to miss. Check it out below!
The Offer trailer
You come to me ... on the day of "The Offer" releasing a new trailer? Actually, it's more like I'm the one coming to you, dear readers, but I had to shoehorn a "Godfather" quote in here somewhere, you know.
As you probably gleaned from the new footage, "The Offer" tells the story of in-over-his-head producer Albert Ruddy, who was given the unenviable task of trying to corral this production and set the stage for the talent involved — Coppola, Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, and so many more — to come together and have the time, space, and money to do what they did. The series stars Miles Teller (who notably replaced under-fire actor Armie Hammer, originally cast as the lead) as Ruddy, our entry point into the sheer madness involved in creating "The Godfather." He's joined by a stacked ensemble cast that includes Juno Temple as Ruddy's assistant named Bettye McCartt, Dan Fogler as the famous director Francis Ford Coppola, Matthew Goode as Hollywood bigwig Robert Evans, and Colin Hanks as fellow executive Barry Lapidus.
Fortunately, if the dizzying swirl of historical figures and industry titans has you reeling just a bit, /Film's Danielle Ryan put together a handy guide as to who's who in this new series. Even the most invested movie fans may just need it to help keep track of everyone involved, a sprawling list that even includes such names as world-famous singer Frank Sinatra (who'll appear and be portrayed by Frank John Hughes in the series). Other notable cast members include Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Lou Ferrigno as Lenny Montana, and many more.
"The Offer," whether it's simply too good to refuse or not, will begin streaming on Paramount+ on April 28, 2022.