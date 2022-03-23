The Offer Trailer: See The Story About The Greatest Movie Almost Never Made

Before we go any further, let's all be grateful for the fact that I had just enough restraint to avoid filling this entire article with nothing more than pinched finger emojis or nonstop "House of Gucci" references, simply because of the Italian-ness of it all. Or maybe not doing so was an extreme tactical error on my part. I'm happy to accept any and all judgments for my actions.

With that out of the way, you're probably here for some actual news. Well, you may remember that Paramount first announced their plans to develop a new series about the making of "The Godfather" over a year ago, which is already a well-known story among cinephiles who hold up the original Francis Ford Coppola-directed movie as an untouchable classic of the medium. The timing couldn't be better, in fact, with the hit movie celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and even receiving a limited theatrical re-release in select theaters. Take it from me — I can confirm that film is absolutely gorgeous to watch on a big, Dolby screen.

Today, the studio went ahead and released a trailer for the new Paramount+ series about all the fraught behind-the-scenes headaches that went into the making of a proper classic. From securing funding in the first place, to finding a worthy director, to staving off real-life mobsters who weren't exactly pleased with the subject matter of the film, the entire process of creating a feature-length adaptation of "The Godfather" is the stuff of legend. Whether you know the story front and backwards or are only just discovering the drama for yourself, the trailer for "The Offer" — and, in all likelihood, the series itself — is one you'll not want to miss. Check it out below!