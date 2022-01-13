The Godfather 50th Anniversary Trailer: Francis Ford Coppola's Masterpiece Gets A Limited Theatrical Release

Paramount has revealed that to mark the 50th (!) anniversary of "The Godfather," Francis Ford Coppola's epic will have "a limited theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, 2022, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S., as well as in international territories around the world." On top of that, the entire "Godfather" trilogy has been restored under Coppola's direction, and a 4K box set will arrive on March 22, 2022.

"I am very proud of 'The Godfather,' which certainly defined the first third of my creative life," said Francis Ford Coppola, adding:

"With this 50th anniversary tribute, I'm especially proud Mario Puzo's THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is included, as it captures Mario and my original vision in definitively concluding our epic trilogy. It's also gratifying to celebrate this milestone with Paramount alongside the wonderful fans who've loved it for decades, younger generations who still find it relevant today, and those who will discover it for the first time."

Here's some more info on the restoration:

Paramount and Coppola's production company American Zoetrope undertook a painstaking restoration of all three films over the course of three years. Every effort was made to create the finest possible presentation for today's audiences who can watch the films using technology that has advanced dramatically since 2007 when the last restoration was completed by eminent film historian and preservationist Robert Harris. Using that work as a blueprint, the team spent thousands of hours to ensure that every frame was evaluated to create the most pristine presentation while remaining true to the original look and feel of the films.

This process included combing through more than 300 cartons of film to find the "best possible resolution for every frame of all three films." This, in turn, led to over 4000 hours of "repairing film stains, tears, and other anomalies in the negatives," and more than 1000 hours spent "on rigorous color correction to ensure the high dynamic range tools were respectful of the original vision of Coppola and cinematographer Gordon Willis."