The Godfather 50th Anniversary Trailer: Francis Ford Coppola's Masterpiece Gets A Limited Theatrical Release
Hey, have you heard about this young up-and-comer Francis Ford Coppola? I think this kid has what it takes! But seriously, folks! "The Godfather," one of several films that could be declared as Coppola's masterpiece, is turning 50 this year. To celebrate, Paramount is re-releasing the film in select theaters. They're also releasing a brand-new 4K box set that features the entire "Godfather" trilogy, including the recently released "Godfather: Part III" re-cut "The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone." But before we get to that, let's watch a nifty new trailer for "The Godfather" theatrical re-release.
The Godfather 50th Anniversary Trailer
Paramount has revealed that to mark the 50th (!) anniversary of "The Godfather," Francis Ford Coppola's epic will have "a limited theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, 2022, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S., as well as in international territories around the world." On top of that, the entire "Godfather" trilogy has been restored under Coppola's direction, and a 4K box set will arrive on March 22, 2022.
"I am very proud of 'The Godfather,' which certainly defined the first third of my creative life," said Francis Ford Coppola, adding:
"With this 50th anniversary tribute, I'm especially proud Mario Puzo's THE GODFATHER, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is included, as it captures Mario and my original vision in definitively concluding our epic trilogy. It's also gratifying to celebrate this milestone with Paramount alongside the wonderful fans who've loved it for decades, younger generations who still find it relevant today, and those who will discover it for the first time."
Here's some more info on the restoration:
Paramount and Coppola's production company American Zoetrope undertook a painstaking restoration of all three films over the course of three years. Every effort was made to create the finest possible presentation for today's audiences who can watch the films using technology that has advanced dramatically since 2007 when the last restoration was completed by eminent film historian and preservationist Robert Harris. Using that work as a blueprint, the team spent thousands of hours to ensure that every frame was evaluated to create the most pristine presentation while remaining true to the original look and feel of the films.
This process included combing through more than 300 cartons of film to find the "best possible resolution for every frame of all three films." This, in turn, led to over 4000 hours of "repairing film stains, tears, and other anomalies in the negatives," and more than 1000 hours spent "on rigorous color correction to ensure the high dynamic range tools were respectful of the original vision of Coppola and cinematographer Gordon Willis."
The Godfather Trilogy 4K Box Set
"The Godfather" trilogy is getting both a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray set and a 4K Ultra HD Limited Collector's Edition, which will come with "deluxe packaging" and "a hardcover coffee table book featuring stunning photographs, as well as portrait art prints on archival paper." The box set will port over special features from previous releases, but it will also include these new features:
- Introduction to The Godfather by Francis Ford Coppola
- Full Circle: Preserving The Godfather – Paramount Pictures archivists detail the incredible restoration process with archival footage showing the evolution of the film through various home entertainment incarnations as picture and audio technologies make quantum leaps over the decades.
- Capturing the Corleones: Through the Lens of Photographer Steve Schapiro – In this reflective and frank discussion, special photographer Steve Schapiro shares his unique perspective and cherished memories as a witness to the making of this seminal film. Commentary on curated archival images makes for a fascinating, never-before-seen addition to the production's history.
- The Godfather: Home Movies – An assortment of 8mm home movie footage shot in 1971 offers a candid glimpse into the production of The Godfather. Shot on location at the Norton family estate on Staten Island's Emerson Hill, this is the first time it's been made available to the public.
- Restoration Comparisons – Before and after highlights showcase extensive picture quality improvements to The Godfather.
I already own the entire trilogy on Blu-ray in several different forms. And yet I'm definitely going to have to pick this up. It's "The Godfather" for crying out loud – how can I not? Give me all that rich, inky Gordon Willis darkness in 4K, baby!