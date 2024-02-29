David Lynch Ruthlessly Denied Glenn Close For A Part In Dune

Ever since David Lynch tried bringing Frank Herbert's epic tome to the big screen, "Dune" 1984 has enjoyed a somewhat uneven legacy. Many view it as a rare misstep for Lynch, in part because the film bombed spectacularly at the box office, but mainly because, well, there are a lot of things wrong with "Dune" 1984. That said, the film has some pretty ardent defenders and gained a significant cult following after its release. In fact, as we all await the arrival of the bleak blockbuster that is "Dune: Part Two," Lynch's take on the material seems to be enjoying more of a reassessment than it ever has before, with modern audiences asking whether the director's imaginative sci-fi really was as bad as its initial box office performance suggests.

In many ways, the answer to that question is an emphatic "no." Even contemporary critics agreed that "Dune" 1984 wasn't without its charms. TIME writer Richard Corliss, for example, was apparently bowled over by Francesca Annis' performance. The British actress portrayed Lady Jessica, Duke Leto (Jürgen Prochnow)'s concubine and the mother of protagonist Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan). For Corliss, the "lustrous" Annis "reminds us of what movies can achieve when they have a heart as well as a mind."

Interestingly enough, it seems this one seemingly undeniable high point of the film could have been very different. That is to say that Lynch was very close to casting a different actor in the role of Lady Jessica, though something tells me this alternate actress would have delivered just as affecting a performance in the role.