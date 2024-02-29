David Lynch Ruthlessly Denied Glenn Close For A Part In Dune
Ever since David Lynch tried bringing Frank Herbert's epic tome to the big screen, "Dune" 1984 has enjoyed a somewhat uneven legacy. Many view it as a rare misstep for Lynch, in part because the film bombed spectacularly at the box office, but mainly because, well, there are a lot of things wrong with "Dune" 1984. That said, the film has some pretty ardent defenders and gained a significant cult following after its release. In fact, as we all await the arrival of the bleak blockbuster that is "Dune: Part Two," Lynch's take on the material seems to be enjoying more of a reassessment than it ever has before, with modern audiences asking whether the director's imaginative sci-fi really was as bad as its initial box office performance suggests.
In many ways, the answer to that question is an emphatic "no." Even contemporary critics agreed that "Dune" 1984 wasn't without its charms. TIME writer Richard Corliss, for example, was apparently bowled over by Francesca Annis' performance. The British actress portrayed Lady Jessica, Duke Leto (Jürgen Prochnow)'s concubine and the mother of protagonist Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan). For Corliss, the "lustrous" Annis "reminds us of what movies can achieve when they have a heart as well as a mind."
Interestingly enough, it seems this one seemingly undeniable high point of the film could have been very different. That is to say that Lynch was very close to casting a different actor in the role of Lady Jessica, though something tells me this alternate actress would have delivered just as affecting a performance in the role.
Passing on Glenn Close will never be a good look
In film journalist and /Film alum Max Evry's book "A Masterpiece in Disarray: David Lynch's Dune – An Oral History" (via Mashable), the cast and crew reveal a bevy of behind-the-scenes secrets. At one point, for instance, Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Kevin Costner were all being considered for the role of Paul Atreides. Similarly, it seems Lynch had several other actresses in mind for the Lady Jessica role.
Famed costume designer Bob Ringwood revealed that he himself suggested Glenn Close for the part of Lady Jessica, adding:
"I went and saw 'The World According to Garp,' one of her early films. I went back the next day to David and Raffaella [De Laurentiis, producer] and said, 'I've just seen a film and it's got this actress called Glenn Close. She's not pretty, but she's a bloody good actress.' They did see her, and after they saw her, I said, 'Oh, how did it get on with Glenn Close?' They said, 'She's plain and she'll never be a star.' I said, 'I think you might be wrong about that.' They didn't cast her, and of course, she went on to become an enormous star."
David Lynch has done a lot of things right, both on and off-screen — such as the time he launched a mental health initiative for college students. But passing on Glenn Close because she was "plain"? That's got to be one of his most historic blunders. Perhaps he was swayed by the opinions of those around him, but as we grow to appreciate "Dune" 1984 with all its quirks, this is one aspect that will never look good no matter which way you argue it. Thank god Francesca Annis turned out to be such a solid pick.