Why We Never Saw These Bizarre Dune Movies

Remember when artistic filmmakers were allowed to be off-the-wall weird and didn't have to modify their work to appease the cruel gods of algorithms? Few filmmakers are as wholly unique as Chilean-French director Alejandro Jodorowsky, whose attempt at adapting "Dune" is so notoriously wild, a 2014 documentary chronicling the failed project was made and is a must-watch for fans of the "Dune" films. Directed by Frank Pavich, "Jodorowsky's Dune" looks at the truly incredible pre-production of a film that never was, with Jodorowsky himself at the center. Had he gotten his wish, "Dune" would have been a 14-hour-long sci-fi epic with his son Brontis ("El Topo") in the lead role of Paul Atreides. Nepotism, sure, but the rest of his dream cast was just as wild.

Jodorowsky wanted Salvador Dalí as Shaddam IV (who would have been paid $100,000 per hour of filming), Amanda Lear as Princess Irulan, Orson Welles as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Gloria Swanson as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, David Carradine as Duke Leto Atreides, Geraldine Chaplin as Lady Jessica, Alain Delon as Duncan Idaho, Hervé Villechaize as Gurney Halleck, Udo Kier as Piter De Vries, and Mick Jagger as Feyd-Rautha — with a score by Pink Floyd. Jodorowsky spent $2 million of the intended $9.5 million budget on just pre-production, and after three years of development, it all fell apart. H.R. Giger had been brought in to design the Harkonnen Castle based on Moebius's storyboards (remember this for later) that never came to fruition. Dan O'Bannon, who was to run the special effects department, was hospitalized after the project died and wrote a series of scripts in the aftermath — including the script that would become "Alien."

This connective tissue comes in handy because, in 1976, Dino De Laurentiis obtained the rights to Frank Herbert's novel and found the perfect director for the job.