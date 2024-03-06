Why Dune: Part Two Director Denis Villeneuve Made The Heartbreaking Choice To Cut Thufir

In the world of Frank Herbert's "Dune," set in the distant future of 10191, rich and powerful families hire powerful, sometimes supernatural assistants to aid in their business and in the rearing of their noble children. Both the benevolent House Atreides and the wicked House Harkonnen have, in their employ, beings called Mentats, who have trained their brains to serve as fast-thinking supercomputers. Mentats are what the "Dune" universe has instead of conventional computers. According to Herbert's lore, this was done out of fear of artificial intelligence. The House Atreides Mentat — as he was envisioned in Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film "Dune: Part One" — was a man named Thufir Hawat (Stephen McKinley Henderson), a kindly, grandfatherly type who sported a small lip tattoo, and whose eyes turned pure white when he did his mental calculations.

The lip tattoo, incidentally, is a remnant from Herbert's novel. On the page (as well as in David Lynch's noted 1984 film adaptation of "Dune"), Mentats drank "sapho juice," an addictive laudanum-like tincture that helped their brains operate faster. The juice stained their lips, allowing casual observers to identify Mentats.

Thufir appears in "Dune: Part One," but, curiously, is absent from "Dune: Part Two," now playing in theaters. Thufir's absence was a deliberate decision by Villeneuve. In Herbert's novel, the character played a more active role in the second half of the story. In the film, he's merely gone. According to a recent interview with EW, the decision to axe Thufir was a painful choice by Villeneuve, as he had decided to make a different kind of story. "Dune: Part Two" focuses heavily on the Bene Gesserit religious order and their manipulation of the political system. In that story, Mentats aren't really needed. Villeneuve merely streamlined things.