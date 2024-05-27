Thufir's Parasol In Dune Was Added On A Whim

Mentats are among the most confusing elements of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" adaptation. Though they are never properly explained in the movie, mentats are essential to the world of the film, and to the world of Frank Herbert's novels. They are basically human computers, capable of complex calculations — which makes them great political advisers due to their ability to forecast how any action will affect their lords. The smartest of all mentats is Thufir Hawat, who (in the novel) discovers the secret to Shaddam Corrino IV's Sardaukar, and is a major element in Duke Leto's plan to defeat his elite troops.

As played by Stephen McKinley Henderson in Villeneuve's first "Dune" film, Thufir Hawat also has the honor of being in one of the two funniest scenes in the movie when he suddenly shows up with a little parasol. (The other scene, by the way, is when a guy shows up and starts playing some space bagpipes.) Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Henderson said the parasol simply came about because of necessity.

"It was a very hot day in Hungary, and the makeup people knew that I might burn or something," Henderson said. "So they brought me this little frilly parasol that they had."

"When I was using it, Denis saw me sitting there with it and he said, 'Oh, I deeply love that,'" the actor added, laughing. "Then he said, 'How do you feel about it?' And I said, 'Oh, you're serious? You think Thufir could have this?' And he said, 'Yes, if you don't mind.' And I said, 'I love it, man. I love it.'"