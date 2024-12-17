Dune: What Happened To Earth In Frank Herbert's Sci-Fi Universe?

In 1965, Frank Herbert delivered an epic tale of families at war for spice, sandworms, and planets as far away from Earth as space travel will allow — one that would go on to be adapted into one of the best sci-fi movies ever, "Dune." But how does Earth even figure into the broader "Dune' narrative, huh? What's a civilization gotta do to get involved in the intense knife-chipping affairs of the Atreides and the Harkonenns? Sure, Arrakis is cool and Geidi Prime might have its bellowing hype-men for sending soldiers off to war, but again, what about our own tiny blue dot in the universe? Is it even still around when "Dune" takes place? What gives, Herbert? Why can't Earth get it on the action?

Well, it turns out that our little speck in space does, in fact, get a mention in the reign of Paul Atreides. However, it goes by a few different names and doesn't hold nearly as much sway as the world once known as Dune. In fact, Earth has become a largely forgotten plot of land floating among the stars when Paul Atreides eventually takes over Arrakis. Even so, what records remain of its place in history end up providing some valuable lessons for both Paul and the next generation of Atreides. Moreover, Earth in the "Dune" universe has a different history from ours. It's also one that has shifted as much as the sands of Arrakis, depending on who you ask.