Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Gets A Release Date, And Fans Are In For A Long Wait
In 2023, Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) asked if we wanted in on the new band she was putting together before jumping into "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," the final chapter in the beloved and groundbreaking animated trilogy chronicling the adventures of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Well, after two years, we finally know when we're headed back to that wonderful multi-verse of wall-crawling action — we're just going to have to wait another two years to see it.
Among the slew of announcements at CinemaCon this week, Sony finally set a new release date for the highly-anticipated third chapter in Morales' story. The film is now set to reach theaters on June 4, 2027, which is quite a shift from its originally-announced launch date on March 29, 2024. Of course, this change has been a long time in the making, what with Sony having initially yanked "Beyond the Spider-Verse" off its calendar all the way back in July 2023.
Executive producer Phil Lord addressed the delay at CinemaCon along with co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, who had been announced as joining the project last year. According to Variety, Lord confessed, "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back, so we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right." Perfecting the curtain call for Miles' adventure is an important task, to which Lord assured, "It's going to be a massive finale to the trilogy." Thankfully, we've been given a tease of just how big thanks to some stunning stills from the upcoming film.
Beyond the Spider-Verse will see Miles and The Prowler go another round
"Beyond the Spider-Verse" will follow on from the end of "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," with Miles promising to continue doing his "own thing" in the preview footage shown at CinemaCon (which was intercut with scenes from the previous two films). Sony also unveiled several "Beyond the Spider-Verse" stills (see above and below), revealing that Miles will once again face off with Earth-42's Prowler, Miles G. Morales (Jharrel Jerome), in the movie. These images also offer a glimpse of Miles reuniting with Gwen in what appears to be Hobie Brown's (Daniel Kaluuya) Earth-138, judging by the "Big Smoke" like aesthetic and the paper Big Ben in the background. This would understandably be an uneasy encounter, given that during their last encounter, Miles was fleeing Gwen and Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, who insisted that the web-slinger was a canon-breaking anomaly.
According to Lord, "Gwen and [Miles'] other friends may or may not be enough to help him save the family that's been the leading part of the entire system." Be that as it may, there's no doubt they'll all be going down swinging if they have to. Besides having Gwen by his side, Miles will be joined by Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney) from "Into the Spider-Verse." There are also newer recruits to the cause, including Hobie Brown, Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), and Margo Kess (Amandla Stenberg). Regardless of the wait, it should be exciting to see the whole of the Spider-Verse back in action.
"Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" will, to reiterate, swing into theaters on June 4, 2027.