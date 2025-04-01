Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse Gets A Release Date, And Fans Are In For A Long Wait

In 2023, Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) asked if we wanted in on the new band she was putting together before jumping into "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," the final chapter in the beloved and groundbreaking animated trilogy chronicling the adventures of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Well, after two years, we finally know when we're headed back to that wonderful multi-verse of wall-crawling action — we're just going to have to wait another two years to see it.

Among the slew of announcements at CinemaCon this week, Sony finally set a new release date for the highly-anticipated third chapter in Morales' story. The film is now set to reach theaters on June 4, 2027, which is quite a shift from its originally-announced launch date on March 29, 2024. Of course, this change has been a long time in the making, what with Sony having initially yanked "Beyond the Spider-Verse" off its calendar all the way back in July 2023.

Executive producer Phil Lord addressed the delay at CinemaCon along with co-directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, who had been announced as joining the project last year. According to Variety, Lord confessed, "We know how important this franchise is to so many people around us. We just could not run it back, so we decided we needed to take the time to make sure we got it just right." Perfecting the curtain call for Miles' adventure is an important task, to which Lord assured, "It's going to be a massive finale to the trilogy." Thankfully, we've been given a tease of just how big thanks to some stunning stills from the upcoming film.

