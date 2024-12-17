The Final Spider-Verse Film Has Newly Announced Directors, And We Have Questions

The "Spider-Verse" movies are revolutionary works of animation, having started a new trend that's allowed other directors and animators to experiment with 3D, using 2D textures, and exploring different stylizations to make movies that don't all look hyper-realistic. They are also just damn good superhero movies that challenged what we think a Spider-Man movie could do, what a superhero movie could do, and even helped perfect the idea of the multiverse on film. They show that animation really is where the superhero genre thrives the most, capturing the elasticity, the dynamic action, and sheer imagination of comic books. And yet it is also a franchise that, despite its massive multiversal spectacle, isn't afraid to slow down and give space to quiet moments, like having two characters share a heart-to-heart while looking at the sunset.

Production on movies like these is massive and overwhelming. The character of Spider-Punk took animators three years to make. Indeed, "Across the Spider-Verse" reportedly had the largest crew of animators for an American animated film in history. The work is entirely there on the screen, and their hard labor produced a masterpiece. Still, there are reports of overworking during production of "Across the Spider-Verse," with endless last-minute changes on already-finished work leading around 100 animators to leave the project as a result of grueling working conditions.

All this is to say that, after two highly successful movies and an Oscar win, expectations for the third part in the trilogy, "Beyond the Spider-Verse," could not be higher. It is also why the announcement (via Deadline) that Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson will direct the third "Spider-Verse" movie is a bit worrisome.