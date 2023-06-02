Across The Spider-Verse Director Considers It A Miracle That They Even Finished The Film

For as hard as we film journalists can be on certain movies (and justifiably so, in a lot of cases), it's honestly kind of a miracle when any live-action feature film ever gets finished. Even a movie as simple in its design as the recent sci-fi indie flick "The Artifice Girl" — most of which centers on a small group of people talking in a cramped, dimly-lit room — represents the handiwork of many, many different artists working behind the scenes. That goes doubly for animated movies, not least of all ones that push the envelope to the degree that "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" does.

"Across the Spider-Verse" is, of course, the much-anticipated sequel to 2018's "Into the Spider-Verse." A groundbreaking feat of animation, the latter brought Marvel comic book web-slinger Miles Morales to life on the big screen for the first time in a coming-of-age superhero story featuring several other Spider-People from across the multiverse, ranging from the well-known (Peter Parker) to the relatively obscure (Peni Parker). Building on that, "Across the Spider-Verse" brings Miles and several of his companions face-to-face with a whole new multiverse of Spider-Types, once again utilizing different animation styles and frame rates to distinguish those in one reality from another.

If that sounds immensely complicated, well, now you know why the film (like most animated movies) had multiple directors — all of whom were mostly just relieved they made it to the finish line in one piece.